Bangor Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.37% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,105,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 454,074 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,745,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 197,011.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 195,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,868. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65.

