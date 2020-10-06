Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,457 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.66. 5,908,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average is $158.41. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

