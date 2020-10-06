Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,567 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, hitting $164.99. 2,760,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,443. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.