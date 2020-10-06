Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,875 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

ANTM traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

