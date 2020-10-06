Bangor Savings Bank Sells 353 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

FB stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.66. 18,628,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,696,629. The firm has a market cap of $753.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.