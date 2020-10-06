Bangor Savings Bank Sells 498 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 97,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.72. 3,369,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

