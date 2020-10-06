Bangor Savings Bank Sells 6,971 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.06. 3,922,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

