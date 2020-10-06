Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

