Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading 5.6% Higher

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.32. 942,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,169,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank Ozk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,370,000 after buying an additional 138,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,160 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 386,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.