BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BankFinancial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 34,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,502. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 18.34%. Analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BankFinancial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in BankFinancial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

