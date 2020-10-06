Barbara Weber Sells 2,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $69,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barbara Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Barbara Weber sold 7,196 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $260,279.32.

On Thursday, August 13th, Barbara Weber sold 333 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $9,324.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 466,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,911,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,051,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,242,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

