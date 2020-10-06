Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 89,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,574. The company has a market cap of $387.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Barings BDC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 96.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

