Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Trading Up 6.2%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 175,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 447,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.