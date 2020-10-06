Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBSI. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. 54,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $420.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

