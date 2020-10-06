Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.25.
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $55.01 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $420.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.
In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
See Also: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.