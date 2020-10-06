Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $55.01 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $420.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

