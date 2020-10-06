Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

Shares of BAYK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

