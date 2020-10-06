BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. BayCom posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BayCom.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCML. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of BCML traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 15,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,724. The company has a market cap of $139.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. BayCom has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BayCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BayCom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BayCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BayCom by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BayCom by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BayCom (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.