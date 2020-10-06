BAYERISCHE MOTO/S’s (BMWYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $25.20 on Friday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $28.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

