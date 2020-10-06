BCE (NYSE:BCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered BCE to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. BCE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,986,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,735,000 after acquiring an additional 87,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,355,000 after acquiring an additional 662,858 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BCE by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BCE by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,170 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

