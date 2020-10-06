BCE’s (BCE) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$56.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BCE from C$62.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of BCE opened at C$55.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.84%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

