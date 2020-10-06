Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Trading Up 5.3%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 1,125,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 596,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

