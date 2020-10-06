Beaxy (BXY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,480.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $872,071.44 and $4,480.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.21 or 0.05138506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

