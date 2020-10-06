Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon Sells 4,600 Shares

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 277,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,598. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $405.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $533.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.40 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $10,786,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 165,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 28.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 807.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

