Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.47.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $238.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.52 and its 200 day moving average is $246.56. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

