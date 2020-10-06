Beer Money 24-Hour Volume Hits $74,704.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Beer Money has a market cap of $489,815.99 and approximately $74,704.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 77.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $554.39 or 0.05148806 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

