Beer Money (BEER) Trading Up 44.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Beer Money token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $339,504.86 and $49,982.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beer Money has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.14 or 0.04847905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032247 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

