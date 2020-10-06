Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $281,480.37 and $34,821.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055985 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 241,213,009 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $10.39, $51.55 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.