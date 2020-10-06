Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on November 5th

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BEG opened at GBX 93.33 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 million and a PE ratio of 132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.08. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.33 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported GBX 5.70 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Begbies Traynor Group will post 409.999993 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

