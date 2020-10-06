BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Shares Up 0.4%

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.28. 353,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 793% from the average session volume of 39,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.