Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of FBIO opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

