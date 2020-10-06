Benedict J. Stas Sells 151,394 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 151,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,344,293.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benedict J. Stas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $742,434.00.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 1,033,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338,509 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

