Benedict J. Stas Sells 151,394 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 151,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,344,293.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Benedict J. Stas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $742,434.00.
Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 1,033,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338,509 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
