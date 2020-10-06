Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.80 ($42.12).

A number of analysts recently commented on BDT shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

BDT stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching €32.75 ($38.53). 2,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The company has a market cap of $332.19 million and a P/E ratio of 18.69. Bertrandt has a 52-week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 52-week high of €57.10 ($67.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

