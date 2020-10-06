Bezant (BZNT) Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Bezant has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $270,475.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00264738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.01510750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00162773 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

