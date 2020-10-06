BidaskClub Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.92.

Shares of AXSM opened at $74.12 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

