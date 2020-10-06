BidaskClub Lowers EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $282.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in EZCORP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in EZCORP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EZCORP by 690.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 30.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

