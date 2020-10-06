BidaskClub Lowers EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $282.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in EZCORP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in EZCORP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EZCORP by 690.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 30.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
