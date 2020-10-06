BidaskClub Lowers Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNSA. ValuEngine cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after acquiring an additional 547,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 396,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 181,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.