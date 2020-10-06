BidaskClub Upgrades XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

XPEL stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Research analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,095,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike Klonne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,965 shares in the company, valued at $963,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,511 shares of company stock worth $3,709,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $3,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at $739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at $580,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

