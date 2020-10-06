BidiPass (BDP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $500,070.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $500,070.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,270,384 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

