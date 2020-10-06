BidiPass (BDP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $293,532.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $293,532.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.39 or 0.05148806 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,270,384 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

