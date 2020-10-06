BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $87.60. 1,853,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,825,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

