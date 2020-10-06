Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $41.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $180.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $232.23 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $245.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,190.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,270,962 shares of company stock valued at $410,779,712.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 172,630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $3,113,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.84. 719,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $107.41.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

