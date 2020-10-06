Biotron Price Tops $0.0002 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Biotron has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Biotron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biotron has a market cap of $14,200.80 and $162.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00265202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.01517718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00163040 BTC.

Biotron’s launch date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI . Biotron’s official website is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

Biotron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

