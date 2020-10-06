Bismuth (BIS) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $9,949.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

