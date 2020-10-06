BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Hits $548,963.93

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $548,963.93 and $364,507.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00049667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,767.99 or 1.00017647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,660,498 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.