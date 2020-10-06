Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.13 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000111 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

