Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $3.39 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00031474 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $500,409.93 and approximately $19,831.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000570 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000747 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 147,455 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

