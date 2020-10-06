Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $477,959.68

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00030602 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $477,959.68 and $20,099.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000529 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 147,470 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

