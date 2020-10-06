BitcoinV (BTCV) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BitcoinV has a market cap of $30,002.34 and approximately $565.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded 54% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001962 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,962,150 coins. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinV is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

