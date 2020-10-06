BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $567,364.38 and approximately $28,575.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00623394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00072583 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,893,435,203 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Exrates, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.