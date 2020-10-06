BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $606,115.45 and $43,912.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00578824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,893,435,203 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Exmo, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.